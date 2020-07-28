60-year-old dies in Gozo car crash

A 60-year-old man has died after crashing into a wall in Rabat, Gozo.

Police said that around 2:20 pm, their assistance was needed after a car had crashed into a wall in Triq is-Sellum, Rabat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 60-year-old man, who resides in Xaghra, Gozo, had crashed his Honda Fit, into a wall.

A medical team was called onsite, but the man was certified dead on site.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry into the incident and has instructed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.