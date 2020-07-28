menu

60-year-old dies in Gozo car crash

karl_azzopardi
28 July 2020, 4:47pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq is-Sellum, Rabat, Gozo
A 60-year-old man has died after crashing into a wall in Rabat, Gozo.

Police said that around 2:20 pm, their assistance was needed after a car had crashed into a wall in Triq is-Sellum, Rabat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 60-year-old man, who resides in Xaghra, Gozo, had crashed his Honda Fit, into a wall.

A medical team was called onsite, but the man was certified dead on site.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry into the incident and has instructed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
