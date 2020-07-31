Two to be charged in connection with Mqabba murder

Two men in their teens will be charged with murder and attempted murder this evening, following Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Mqabba.

The pair, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in Kirkop shortly after the murder. They will be arraigned before duty magistrate Ian Farrugia at around 6pm.

Saviour Gaffarena, aged 27, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija, Mqabba at around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

His cousin, 17-year-old Vince Gaffarena was shot in the chest and the face. He is currently in a critical but stable condition at Mater Dei Hospital.

Reports say that the men were shot in Qrendi in the il-Maqluba area and that the younger Gaffarena had driven himself and his cousin to Mqabba, where the police were alerted.

The police said on Friday afternoon that they had earlier in the morning discovered the firearm allegedly used in the incident.

The weapon was found hidden in a tree in a Kirkop field.