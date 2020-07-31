menu

Two to be charged in connection with Mqabba murder

Two teenagers to be arraigned in court this evening on murder and attempted murder charges following shooting in Mqabba

matthew_agius
31 July 2020, 5:03pm
by Matthew Agius
ictims Saviour Gaffarena (left) and Vince Gaffarena (right)
ictims Saviour Gaffarena (left) and Vince Gaffarena (right)

Two men in their teens will be charged with murder and attempted murder this evening, following Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Mqabba.

The pair, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in Kirkop shortly after the murder. They will be arraigned before duty magistrate Ian Farrugia at around 6pm.

Saviour Gaffarena, aged 27, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija, Mqabba at around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

His cousin, 17-year-old Vince Gaffarena was shot in the chest and the face. He is currently in a critical but stable condition at Mater Dei Hospital.

Reports say that the men were shot in Qrendi in the il-Maqluba area and that the younger Gaffarena had driven himself and his cousin to Mqabba, where the police were alerted.

The police said on Friday afternoon that they had earlier in the morning discovered the firearm allegedly used in the incident.

The weapon was found hidden in a tree in a Kirkop field. 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Two to be charged in connection with Mqabba murder
Court & Police

Two to be charged in connection with Mqabba murder
Matthew Agius
Vince Muscat demands pardon in return for information on Caruana Galizia murder
Court & Police

Vince Muscat demands pardon in return for information on Caruana Galizia murder
Matthew Agius
Man charged with April hold up at Birkirkara mobile store
Court & Police

Man charged with April hold up at Birkirkara mobile store
Matthew Agius
Casa faced threats after digging into 17 Black, public inquiry hears
Court & Police

Casa faced threats after digging into 17 Black, public inquiry hears
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.