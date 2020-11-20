menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised following Mellieha crash

Man injured in crash between a motorcycle and a car in Mellieha

karl_azzopardi
20 November 2020, 1:03pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq Il-Fortizza, Mellieħa
Triq Il-Fortizza, Mellieħa

A motorcyclist has been injured in a Mellieha incident.  

Police say the accident happened at around 7:50 am on Friday in Triq il-Fortizza, Mellieha.

Preliminary investigations showed the motorcyclist was driving a Kawasaki 125. A Honda Fit driven by a 42-year-old from Mellieha was also involved in the incident.

The motorcyclist is a foreigner and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man on bail pending appeal charged with aggravated thefts
Court & Police

Man on bail pending appeal charged with aggravated thefts
Matthew Agius
Arson suspect Aaron Cassar cleared of injuring alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri
Court & Police

Arson suspect Aaron Cassar cleared of injuring alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist hospitalised following Mellieha crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist hospitalised following Mellieha crash
Karl Azzopardi
Third man charged with Sliema double murder
Court & Police

Third man charged with Sliema double murder
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.