Motorcyclist hospitalised following Mellieha crash

A motorcyclist has been injured in a Mellieha incident.

Police say the accident happened at around 7:50 am on Friday in Triq il-Fortizza, Mellieha.

Preliminary investigations showed the motorcyclist was driving a Kawasaki 125. A Honda Fit driven by a 42-year-old from Mellieha was also involved in the incident.

The motorcyclist is a foreigner and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.