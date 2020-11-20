menu

Man on bail pending appeal charged with aggravated thefts

matthew_agius
20 November 2020, 4:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A convicted fraudster has denied stealing from a number of shops whilst on bail pending appeal against a six-year prison sentence.

34-year-old Matthew Camilleri from Gzira was remanded in custody after being charged with a number of aggravated thefts.

Besides the theft of cash from shops in Balzan, Birkirkara and Santa Venera, Camilleri was also accused of two counts of attempted theft from other shops, tampering with evidence, violently resisting arrest, as well as breaching two sets of bail conditions and a probation order. He was additionally charged with recidivism.

The crimes, which targeted confectionaries and convenience shops, took place between 12 and 17 November this year.

Camilleri has a long history of theft and fraud convictions and had been on bail pending appeal after being handed a six-year prison sentence for fraud in 2019.

Before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this afternoon, Camilleri pleaded not guilty. Bail was denied.

Inspector Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
