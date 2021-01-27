Man seriously injured during argument in Mosta
A 29-year-old Syrian was hospitalised after he was allegedly assaulted in Mosta
The incident took place in Triq il-Kappar at around 10pm. Police said that an argument took place between the Syrian and the aggressor.
Police were called to the scene, however, the aggressor had fled. A search is currently underway.
An investigation is ongoing.
