Man seriously injured during argument in Mosta

A 29-year-old Syrian was hospitalised after he was allegedly assaulted in Mosta

27 January 2021, 10:33am
The incident took place in Triq il-Kappar at around 10pm
The incident took place in Triq il-Kappar at around 10pm. Police said that an argument took place between the Syrian and the aggressor. 

Police were called to the scene, however, the aggressor had fled. A search is currently underway. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

