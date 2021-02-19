Woman hospitalised following one-storey fall in Birkirkara

A Birkirkara resident is suffering from grievous injuries after falling from a one-storey height.

At 4:50pm today, police were asked to assist at Triq Ħal Gharghur, Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations found that a 63-year-old woman living in Birkirkara suffered a single-storey fall in an empty residence.

A Mater Dei medical team, together wit members of the Civil Protection department, were called for assistance, and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Later on in the day, she was certified as suffering from grave injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.