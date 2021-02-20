menu

Man charged with robbing woman at knifepoint in Guardamangia

A 24-year-old man from Gambia was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to robbing a woman of her mobile phone at knifepoint

matthew_agius
20 February 2021, 11:52am
by Matthew Agius

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly robbing a woman of her mobile phone at knifepoint.

Abubacarr Darbo, 24, from Gambia, was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace this morning, accused of theft, aggravated by violence, illegal arrest and carrying a knife in public without a police permit.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Roderick Attard charged the man with the armed robbery which took place on 18 February in Guardamangia.

Hands in pockets, the accused told the court that he had no fixed address and was unemployed.

His lawyer, Joseph Brincat, entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested, in view of the fact that the man had no address and the victim was yet to testify.

Darbo was remanded in custody.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
