Inland Revenue Commissioner Marvin Gaerty no longer on police bail

Gaerty had been interrogated by the police after mobile chats with Yorgen Fenech suggested trading in influence

matthew_agius
20 February 2021, 2:15pm
by Matthew Agius
Inland Revenue Commissioner Marvin Gaerty is no longer on police bail, his lawyers have confirmed.

Gaerty had been released on police bail last December after being questioned by police over chats with Yorgen Fenech, as part of an investigation into trading in influence with Fenech, who stands accused of conspiracy to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Gaerty’s lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia confirmed with the MaltaToday that the tax chief had been interrogated by the Financial Crime Investigation Department and had been told that he had been released from police bail.

Police investigators had been scrutinising an exchange of messages between Gaerty and Fenech found on Fenech’s mobile phone. One conversation hinted at possible trading in influence after the VAT authorities had found irregularities in an inspection at Fenech’s offices at Portomaso.

The legal wrangle was later settled after Fenech paid an administrative fine, as is permitted by law.

It is not clear whether Gaerty had allowed the police to access his phone, described as a “Pandora’s box of sensitive information.” Police had been waiting for a decision by Prime Minister Robert Abela on whether to unlock the tax chief’s phone as part of their investigations. His lawyers declined to comment on this issue, citing the fact that it is the subject of a magisterial inquiry.

