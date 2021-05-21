Man assaulted in Paola

A 49-year-old man was hospitalised after being assaulted late Thursday evening in Paola, the police said.

The assault took place at around 11:30pm in Triq Nazzarenu and the aggressor was allegedly carrying a sharp weapon.

Police said the victim had gone to the Paola police station to report the assault. He was taken to the Paola Health Centre before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating.