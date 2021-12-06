Car overturns in Gozo traffic accident

A car overturned in Gozo after hitting the curb along a street in Xagħra.

According to police, an 84-year-old Gozitan man was driving the car along Triq tas-Sruġ, Xagħra.

While driving, he lost control of the car and hit the curb, causing the car to overturn.

A medical team assisted the man on site, and he was later taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance for further care.

He was later certified to be suffering serious injuries.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.