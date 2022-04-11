Man jailed after admitting to thefts from parked cars

A 32-year-old man has been jailed after admitting to stealing mobile phones and other items from parked vehicles in Paola.

Baba Bah was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Charmaine Galea, accused of the theft of a bag, purse, cash, glasses, documents and a mobile phone.

Bah pleaded guilty to the offences, which had been committed whilst he was on bail over other offences.

The court sentenced him to imprisonment for 18 months and extended his existing probation order to three years in duration.

The man had been arrested early on Saturday afternoon after police officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit reacted to a call for assistance in Triq Għajn Dwieli, Paola. At the scene, the officers had found a woman who told them that she had just been robbed by two men.

Police conducted a search of the area and spotted one man matching the description they had been given. As soon as he noticed the officers, he had tried to run away, but was immediately arrested. While searching the man, police officers found items and documents belonging to the victim.

Inspector Sarah Zerafa prosecuted. Lawyer Joe Bonnici appeared for Bah.