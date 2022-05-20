Police seek public's assistance to find wanted man
Christian Mifsud is wanted by the police after he failed to appear for court proceedings
The police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate Christian Mifsud, who is wanted by the courts.
The police said Mifsud had failed to appear for court proceedings and is now wanted by order of a magistrate.
The Police kindly ask anyone with any information about his whereabouts to contact the police, even anonymously on 21224001 or 119 and quote number 4/2022.