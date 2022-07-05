Woman charged with importing undisclosed amount of cannabis

A 42-year-old woman from Thailand has been remanded in custody after she was charged with the importation and possession of cannabis in a manner indicating that it was not intended exclusively for her personal use.

Ann Pierre appeared in the dock before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace this morning, pleading not guilty to charges of importation and aggravated possession of cannabis. No details as to the circumstances which led to the woman's arrest, nor the amount of drugs seized emerged during the woman's arraignment today, after the court upheld the defence's request to allow it and the prosecution to approach the bench and discuss the case privately.

The charges only state that the alleged crime took place "on July 4 and also in the preceding weeks."

Police inspector Justine Grech, prosecuting, formally requested the court to impose a freeze over all the woman’s assets, as happens in all drug trafficking cases. The request was upheld.

Defence counsel Martin Fenech, appointed as legal aid to the accused, asked for bail on behalf of the woman. This was opposed by the prosecution, which cited the serious nature of the offences, the lack of a fixed address in Malta and ongoing investigations as grounds to refuse bail.

The court was also informed by the prosecution that the woman’s only address in Malta was an AirBnB, whose owner was yet to be questioned.

Bail was denied and Pierre was remanded in custody.