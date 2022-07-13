Xewkija man charged over Gozo cannabis farm granted bail

A man who was charged this week in connection with the discovery of a cannabis farm in Gozo, has been granted bail after the court was told that all relevant testimony and material evidence had been preserved.

30-year-old Luke Zammit Haber from Xewkija had been arraigned in court two days ago, charged with cultivation and aggravated possession of cannabis, as well as possession of ketamine and LSD. Some 55 cannabis plants were found at the farm.

When the compilation of evidence continued in Gozo before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Wednesday, lawyer Matthew Xuereb, appearing for Zammit Haber, requested bail for his client.

This was objected to by the prosecution, which cited the gravity of the charges.

The court, having heard all police witnesses testify in today’s sitting and seeing that all the physical evidence collected had been preserved in the acts, as well as the fact that there were no civilian witnesses yet to testify, observed that the gravity of the charges alone was not a sufficient ground to deny bail.

Noting that the Attorney General had not raised any objections to bail, the court authorised that Zammit Haber be temporarily released from arrest against a €10,000 deposit and a €15,000 personal guarantee. The accused was ordered not to approach the field where the cannabis plants were found, observe a curfew and sign a bail book at regular intervals. He was also placed under a temporary supervision order.

Inspector Mark Mercieca is prosecuting. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb represented the accused in today's sitting.

