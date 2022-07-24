Two Maltese nationals injured in Bulgaria car crash

Two Maltese men were injured in a car accident in Sofia on Saturday evening.

Maltese nationals David Briffa and Eugene Camilleri, both 27-years-old, were among a group of five involved in the crash.

Bulgarian media reported how the 19-year-old driver tested positive for drugs and alcohol, and has since been detained by the country’s authorities.

Briffa has reportedly sustained fractures to his wrist and some minor bruising, while Camilleri had to be transferred to a separate hospital after suffering from neck injuries.

Speaking to TVM, Briffa said they had tried warning the 19-year-old to drive at slower speeds, but he did not listen.

Three ambulances, three fire engines and eight police vehicles were called to the site of the accident.