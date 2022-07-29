menu

Man injured in e-kick scooter hit-and-run

The victim was taken to hospital with grievous injuries

29 July 2022, 9:30am
by Nicole Meilak

A 32-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday after a traffic accident between an e-kick scooter and car. 

The victim, of Colombian nationality, was riding a scooter in the early hours of Friday morning along Triq Dun Karm in Msida when he suffered a collision with another car. 

By the time police showed up, the car left the scene of the accident.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team, and he was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police are investigating. 

