Unidentified construction worker suffers grievous injuries in Birkirkara fall

A construction worker suffered grievous injuries after a fall in Birkirkara on Monday.

Police said that at around 1.30pm, a man whose identity is still unknown fell from a one-and-a-half-storey height at a construction site at Triq l-Imrieħel.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.