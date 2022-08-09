menu

Unidentified construction worker suffers grievous injuries in Birkirkara fall

The victim, whose identity is still unknown, fell from a one-and-a-half-storey height at a construction site

luke_vella
9 August 2022, 10:39am
by Luke Vella
The man's identity is still unknown
A construction worker suffered grievous injuries after a fall in Birkirkara on Monday.

Police said that at around 1.30pm, a man whose identity is still unknown fell from a one-and-a-half-storey height at a construction site at Triq l-Imrieħel.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

