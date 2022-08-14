Four-vehicle crash leaves several injured, one in critical condition

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.

The accident happened at 7pm on Triq Villabate, Żabbar. Police said initial investigations suggest that the collision involved three cars and a motorcycle.

The vehicles in question include a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a Maltese, 44-year-old man; an Opel Corsa being driven by a 28-year-old Nepalese man with a 31-year-old Nepalese woman in the car; a Hyundai i30 being driven by a 65-year-old man from Raħal Ġdid; and a Piaggio Vespa motorcycle being driven by the 25-year-old victim.

A medical team went on site and was joined by members of the Civil Protection Department, as some people were trapped in their car after the collision.

The 65-year-old man did not suffer any injuries, but the four other people were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care.

The motorcyclist was eventually confirmed to be suffering serious injuries, while the others sustained light injuries.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli ordered an inquiry into the case and appointed several experts for help.

Police are still investigating the case.