Two hospitalised after fight breaks out in Birkirkara

Two people were hospitalised with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon after an argument broke out between a group of people in Birkirkara.

At around 5:15pm on Sunday, someone in Triq is-Santwarju, Birkirkara, called the police asking for assistance because a fight had broken out between a few people there.

The police arrived on the site to evaluate the situation. Initial investigations indicate that a 38-year-old male from Mosta and a 48-year-old woman from Siġġiewi were assaulted by a group of individuals after they got into a fight.

Before the police came, the attackers had already left the site.

The patients received on-site assistance from a medical team, and an ambulance took them to Mater Dei Hospital for required care.

They were later certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Three men are being detained to aid in the investigation. Police are still looking into this matter.

Accident in Bormla

On the same day, the police were called for assistance at Triq Dom Mintoff in Bormla, having received a report at 4:15pm.

When the police arrived on the scene, they discovered that there had been an accident between a DAF LF55 220, being driven by a 67-year-old man from Qrendi, and a bicycle being ridden by a man from Hamrun.

The manl received first aid from a medical team, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, and was declared to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police are investigating.