Police arrest 26-year-old man in connection with Luqa hit-and-run

A 26-year-old Spanish man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run in Luqa.

Police managed to trace the car, a Nissan, on Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, Ħal Luqa, few hours after the accident which left an 85-year-old man from Luqa, seriously injured.

The same accident, which happened earlier today, on Triq Censu Decandia, Luqa, left two parked cars, a Daihatsu Terios and a Mazda Demio, suffering several damages.

Police were called to the scene, together with a medical team, to find that the man needed medical assistance after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene. It was certified that he suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is conducting an inquiry.