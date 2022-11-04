Worker injured in construction site accident

A 43-year-old Turkish man was seriously injured after falling at a construction site in Msida on Friday.

The accident happened at around 11am in Triq Victor Denaro.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the man, who resides in Msida, fell a height of around one and a half storeys while carrying out some work.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and an ambulance later took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Astrid May Grima has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.