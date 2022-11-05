Boy, 8, critically injured after fall from a balcony in St Paul's Bay

An eight-year-old boy has been critically injured after he fell from a balcony onto a car in St Paul’s Bay on Saturday morning.

Police said it was informed of the incident at Triq II-Villeggjatura at around 9:30 am. The boy fell from a height of three storeys at the residence where he resides.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing