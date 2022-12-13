menu

Cyclist seriously injured in Żebbuġ hit-and-run

13 December 2022, 9:35am
by Staff Reporter
Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run accident that left a cyclist seriously injured
A 24-year-old Colombian man living in Pembroke had to be hospitalised after suffering injuries when he was run over by a car that kept going.

Police said the alleged accident happened at 7pm on Monday in the limits of Żebbuġ and the man checked in at the Floriana health centre to receive treatment. However, he was taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police were informed by the hospital authorities of the case at 6am on Tuesday and investigations kicked off immediately.

Duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry.

