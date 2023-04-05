menu

Man hospitalised after being hit by a concrete pump

A man, 44, was hospitalised for grievous injuries on Wednesday morning after being hit by a concrete pump of machinery he was working on

marianna_calleja
5 April 2023, 3:54pm
by Marianna Calleja

An Albanian man, aged 44, was grievously injured this morning after being hit by a concrete pump of machinery he was working on.

According to the police, the accident happened at around 11:30am in Triq it-Tlettax ta’ Diċembru, Kerċem, Gozo.

A medical team attended to the man on-site but later he was transported to Gozo General Hospital where it was determined he sustained injuries of grievous nature.

A magisterial inquiry is underway while the police, and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, are still investigating.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
