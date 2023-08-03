menu

Santa Venera collision leads to massive traffic jam

No one was injured in the accident

karl_azzopardi
3 August 2023, 10:30am
by Karl Azzopardi

A traffic collision involving two cars and a motorcycle caused a huge traffic in the area surrounding the Santa Venera tunnels.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the accident.

The accident took place just before the exit leading to the south of Malta.

Witnesses who spoke to this newspaper said the motorcycle was spotted on the ground between two vehicles.

Ambulance and CPD officers were on the site of the accident. Investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
