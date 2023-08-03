Santa Venera collision leads to massive traffic jam
No one was injured in the accident
A traffic collision involving two cars and a motorcycle caused a huge traffic in the area surrounding the Santa Venera tunnels.
A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the accident.
The accident took place just before the exit leading to the south of Malta.
Witnesses who spoke to this newspaper said the motorcycle was spotted on the ground between two vehicles.
Ambulance and CPD officers were on the site of the accident. Investigations are ongoing.