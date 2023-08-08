menu

Motorcylist injured after Luqa traffic accident

Motorcyclist hospitalised with grievous injuries after traffic accident on Vjal l-Avjazzjoni

maltatoday
8 August 2023, 9:31am
by Staff Reporter

A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Monday after a traffic accident in Luqa.

According to police, the accident happened at around 3:30pm on Vjal l-Avjazzjoni.

The accident involved a crash between a Honda motorcycle, driven by a 23-year-old man from Mqabba, and a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 48-year-old man from Marsaskala.

A medical team was on site to deliver first aid. The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further care.

Police investigations are ongoing.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.