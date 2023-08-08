Motorcylist injured after Luqa traffic accident
Motorcyclist hospitalised with grievous injuries after traffic accident on Vjal l-Avjazzjoni
A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Monday after a traffic accident in Luqa.
According to police, the accident happened at around 3:30pm on Vjal l-Avjazzjoni.
The accident involved a crash between a Honda motorcycle, driven by a 23-year-old man from Mqabba, and a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 48-year-old man from Marsaskala.
A medical team was on site to deliver first aid. The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further care.
Police investigations are ongoing.