Motorcycle driver hospitalised after collision with pickup truck

Police said the accident occurred at around 7:20am on Saturday, in Rabat, Gozo

matthew_farrugia
7 September 2024, 1:22pm
by Matthew Farrugia
File photo
A motorcycle driver has been hospitalised following a collision with a pickup truck in Rabat, Gozo. 

Police said the accident occurred at around 7:20am on Saturday, in Triq Fortunato Mizzi.

Preliminary investigations show that the 37-year-old motorcycle driver who lives in Rabat was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck driven by a 27-year-old who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo. 

A medical team aided the victim before he was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
