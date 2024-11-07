Elderly man seriously injured after argument in St Paul's Bay

An elderly British man sustained serious injuries during an argument in St Paul's Bay on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Triq it-Tartarun in St Paul's Bay at around 10:30am following reports of a violent incident.

When they arrived on site, officers found a 70-year-old British man with serious injuries, allegedly sustained during an argument involving several other individuals.

A medical team provided immediate assistance, and the injured man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Following the incident, police arrested three men in connection with the case: two British men, aged 85 and 72, who reside in St. Paul’s Bay, and a 72-year-old Maltese man from Birżebbuġa. The suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has been informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.