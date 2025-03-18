Two arrested in separate drug importation investigations

Law enforcement authorities have arrested two men in separate investigations related to drug importation, leading to the seizure of cannabis with an estimated market value of approximately €250,000.

In the first case, a 34-year-old man was apprehended upon arrival at Malta International Airport. During routine checks on various passengers, customs officials and police officers noticed the man, who had just landed in Malta on a flight from Larnaca, displaying suspicious behavior.

Following a thorough search of his luggage with the assistance of Customs Department officers, several packages containing approximately 20 kilograms of a substance suspected to be cannabis were discovered. The suspect was immediately taken into custody for further questioning.

In a separate operation, a 27-year-old man was arrested during a controlled delivery carried out by the police. The investigation stemmed from the interception of a suspicious package that had arrived by post, addressed to the suspect’s residence in Sliema.

Upon examination, authorities found that the package contained two kilograms of a substance believed to be cannabis.

Both individuals are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday in front of Magistrate Victor Axiak.

Police investigations into both cases are ongoing.