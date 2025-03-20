Pregnant woman, 20, charged with stabbing partner

A 20-year-old woman was granted bail after being charged with stabbing and threatening her partner.

The accused, a pregnant woman from Mosta, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which further included breaching public order. The Court, presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, was informed that the woman had been arrested after allegedly stabbing her partner, who was later certified as suffering from injuries of a grievous nature.

The defence requested bail, with the prosecution noting that adequate conditions should be imposed were the request to be granted.

Bail was ultimately granted, with a protection order in favour of the man also being issued by the Court.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Colin Sheldon with the assistance of AG lawyer Valentina Cassar.

Lawyer Clint Tabone appeared for the accused.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared parte civile.