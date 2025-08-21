Traffic accident in Sliema leaves driver slightly injured
Public transport bus involved in collision with another car in Sliema
A traffic accident in Sliema on Thursday morning resulted in one driver sustaining slight injuries.
The incident happened at around 5:30am on Triq Tower Road, Sliema, when a collision took place between a public transport bus and a car.
The driver of the car, a 36-year-old man from Sliema, sustained slight injuries, whilst the condition of the bus driver, a 56-year-old from Sliema, is still pending.
Police investigations are ongoing.