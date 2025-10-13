Man acquitted of aggravated cocaine possession

A man has been acquitted of aggravated possession of cocaine 12 years after a controlled drug delivery at his home in Mosta.

Norman Galea, 42, was acquitted by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo on Thursday.

The case began in late February 2013 when police intercepted a suspicious parcel at Maltapost headquarters. The package, originating from Paraguay, was addressed to “Sandy De Carlo” at a garage in Triq il-Ħtajriet, Mosta, and bore a Maltese phone number later traced to a hotel enquiry desk. Forensic analysis confirmed the parcel contained 6.08 grams of cocaine with approximately 30% purity.

After the discovery, a controlled delivery was authorised. The police substituted the original package with a harmless replica containing no illegal substances. On 5 March 2013, Galea was present when the parcel was delivered to the garage. He signed for it before being arrested. Subsequent searches of his person, garage, and residence uncovered only the dummy parcel, electronic devices, and personal items.

Galea gave a voluntary sworn statement, insisting he had no knowledge of the parcel’s contents and no involvement in drug activity. He explained he was working on a motorcycle in his garage when Maltapost delivered the package and that he had never ordered drugs, noting that his last international order—a mobile phone battery—had never arrived. He also cited a visual impairment preventing him from reading small print and confirmed he did not know anyone named Sandy De Carlo.

The prosecution presented testimony from police and customs officials detailing the controlled delivery and the package’s origin. IT expert Martin Bajada also found no evidence of illicit substances on Galea’s devices. The court also heard that Galea had a history of drug addiction but had been clean since 2007 and actively engaged in rehabilitation programs, with social inquiry and probation reports supporting his stable family life and community integration.

The magistrate noted that to secure a conviction for aggravated possession, the prosecution had to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Galea had actual or constructive possession of the cocaine. Since the real package never reached him and the delivered parcel contained no illegal substances, this burden was not met. No drugs or incriminating evidence were found during searches of his home or garage.

Galea was acquitted of all charges, and any recidivist status previously attributed to him was dismissed. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented him in court.