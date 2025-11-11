Man hospitalised after St Paul's Bay motorcycle accident

A 39-year-old man was hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon after an accident in St Pauls Bay.

The accident occurred at 1:30 pm on Triq Dawret San Pawl.

According to reports, a Transport Malta motorcycle was stopped in the middle of the road to close off a section due to an oil spill. At the time of the incident, there was no one on the motorcycle.

The victim, from Floriana, was driving his Honda motorcycle when he drove into the Transport Malta motorcycle.

A medical team arrived on the scene, and the man was given aid. He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.