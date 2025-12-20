Woman grievously injured in Marsaskala traffic collision

A 44-year-old woman has been certified as suffering from grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Marsaskala on Thursday morning.

The police said they were informed of the collision at around 11am in Triq Sant’ Antnin. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident involved a Honda Fit driven by the woman, who resides in Żejtun, and a BMW 118 driven by a 21-year-old man from Wied il-Għajn.

Police officers and a medical team were dispatched to the scene, where the woman was given first aid before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. She was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The man involved in the accident was not reported to have been injured.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.