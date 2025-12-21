Three hospitalised after Gozo traffic incident

Three people were hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday morning following a traffic incident on Rabat Road in Xagħra, Gozo.

The incident occurred at around 3am and involved two 22-year-old men from Naxxar and Mellieħa, and a 19-year-old woman from Rabat, Gozo. All three were taken to Gozo General Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three were hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 53-year-old Moroccan man who resides in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

A medical team provided assistance at the scene before the injured were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The woman and the man from Mellieħa were certified as having suffered light injuries, whilst the other man sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has been informed of the case and has appointed a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.