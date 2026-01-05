Man deported after being handed suspended sentence

menu

5 January 2026, 10:26am
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: CMRU)
Police have deported a man who was handed a suspended sentence after he was convicted of robbery, among other charges.

In a statement, police explained that in 2025, the man was accused of robbery and drug possession in St Julian’s. 

He was found guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for four years. 

Following his sentence, a deportation order was issued against him, after which he was taken to a detention centre until arrangements were made for him to be deported. 

Police said that his country of origin was in North Africa.

