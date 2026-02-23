Tighter rules on cannabis stock introduced

New stock limits have been introduced for cannabis clubs depending on the amount of members registered to their association.

Under new rules introduced last week, a new schedule will oversee how much cannabis an association can keep at its distribution centre.

Cannabis clubs with over 350 members will be allowed to keep up to 3.5kg of cannabis. If a club has between 250 and 350 members, it will be able to keep 2.45kg of cannabis.

For clubs with over 100 members but under 250 can keep 1.75kg at its distribution centre, while clubs with up to 100 members will be limited to 700 grams.

The smallest types of cannabis associations, with a maximum of 50 members, will be limited to 350 grams on site.

Before this amendment, cannabis clubs could only keep 500 grams of dry cannabis in stock at its distribution site.

Other cosmetic changes were made to the regulatory framework, including clearer rules on due diligence and internal registers.

The amendments also increase the penalties that can be dished out to cannabis clubs for law breaches. Originally, the highest penalty that can be imposed on a cannabis club is €10,000. This limit is now being raised to €50,000 or twice the revenue generated from the crime.