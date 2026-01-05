Taxi driver charged with cocaine possession

A 29-year-old taxi driver was denied bail after being accused of possessing cocaine in Paceville, Malta.

The arrest, which took place in the early hours of 4 January, followed reports that the accused, Abdiaziz Idris Du’Ale, was seen distributing drugs to a group of individuals.

Police officers from the Drug Squad witnessed the accused allegedly attempting to hand over a small sachet containing a white powder. A Toyota car key was found on him, but Du’Ale refused to disclose the location of the vehicle. Subsequent investigations the following day led officers to the Westin area, where additional bags and larger quantities of the substance were recovered.

During the court hearing, the prosecution argued against bail, citing the accused’s refusal to provide information about the vehicle, his ties within Malta, and the potential risk of evidence tampering. Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca detailed the circumstances leading to Du’Ale’s arrest and confirmed that the detention was justified.

The defence, represented by Franco Debono and Adriana Zammit, highlighted that Du’Ale has lived in Malta since April 2013, maintains a clean criminal record, and only a small amount of drugs was initially found. They argued that these factors should favor granting bail.

Despite these points, the court ultimately rejected the bail request, emphasising concerns over potential interference with evidence and the seriousness of the charges. Du’Ale pleaded not guilty to all allegations, and proceedings are set to continue.

The charges against him include possession of cocaine without proper authorisation, as well as possession within 100 meters of a youth-oriented facility, in breach of Maltese drug legislation. If convicted, he faces additional penalties, including the possible confiscation of property connected to the alleged offenses.

