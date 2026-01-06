Elderly woman seriously injured in traffic accident in Paola

A 72-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries following a traffic accident in Paola on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 7.30am in Triq Ħal Luqa. Initial police investigations show that the elderly woman was hit by a Nissan Micra driven by a 26-year-old woman.

The victim was assisted by a medical team at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.