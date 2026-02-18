Dead body found at sea off Fomm ir-Riħ

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at sea in the area of Fomm ir-Riħ.

The body was spotted at about 3:30pm on Tuesday, with officers immediately proceeding to the scene.

With the assistance of a patrol boat from the Armed Forces of Malta, the body was recovered from the sea and taken to Marfa.

At this stage, the body has not yet been identified as it was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the case and has appointed a number of experts to assist in the inquiry he has opened. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing.