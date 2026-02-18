menu

Dead body found at sea off Fomm ir-Riħ

Police investigating the discovery of a body at sea in the area of Fomm ir-Riħ

karl_azzopardi
18 February 2026, 6:25pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Police hearse (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Police hearse (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at sea in the area of Fomm ir-Riħ.

The body was spotted at about 3:30pm on Tuesday, with officers immediately proceeding to the scene.

With the assistance of a patrol boat from the Armed Forces of Malta, the body was recovered from the sea and taken to Marfa.

At this stage, the body has not yet been identified as it was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the case and has appointed a number of experts to assist in the inquiry he has opened. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.