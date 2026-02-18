menu

Marsaxlokk Local Council objects to relocation of pig farm to Tas-Silġ

The pig farm in question is currently located in a residential area in Ħal Għaxaq

matthew_farrugia
18 February 2026, 5:20pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
The area marked in red will be the site of the pig farm, metres away from Fort Tas-Silġ
The area marked in red will be the site of the pig farm, metres away from Fort Tas-Silġ

The Marsaxlokk Local Council is objecting to the relocation of a pig farm to a field in the Tas-Silġ area.

The pig farm in question is currently located in a residential area in Ħal Għaxaq.

In a Facebook post, PL local councillor Daniel Zerafa blasted the proposed relocation, as he appealed to the public to object.

Zerafa said that the area which is meant to be turned into a pig farm is an ODZ area, and that the smell will affect Marsaxlokk residents. 

He also pointed at the precarious traffic situation in the area, which is infamous for its narrow roads and especially higher volume of traffic in the summer. The area is on the way to St Peter’s Pool.

Zerafa further mentioned that the location is close to the historic Tas-Silġ Fort and close to the area where fireworks are set off during the Marsaxlokk feast.

Matthew Farrugia is a journalist at MaltaToday He was the joint-winner (2025) as upcoming...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.