Social media reform consultation in its final phases

The public consultation on social media reform is in its final phases, with the consultation set to close on 27 February.

During a meeting at Castille on the topic, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the extensive public consultation on the matter will lead to an informed and collective decision on social media regulation.

He said he was satisfied with the level of active participation throughout the consultation, adding that the government is currently in listening mode to reach a collective decision on behalf of the community.

Acknowledging that the extensive use of mobile phones and social media among children is a reality frequently discussed by parents, Abela explained that the government, through this consultation, is choosing to take action that will make a difference, but questions remain on how far the regulations should go.

He added that this reform aims to encourage adolescents and children to give priority to physical activity to achieve a healthier balance.

“The government will not drag its feet in taking the necessary decisions for the good of society,” he said.

Abela's wife Lydia, who was also present at the meeting, said social media has a number of negative effects, especially on children and on their mental well-being. She also thanked responsible content creators and influencers for raising awareness on important topics, calling for more respect and awareness in how digital content is produced and consumed.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said that social media, especially among young people, can be used positively to facilitate learning, communication, and creativity, but it can also lead to issues of cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

He said that preventive and educational measures, as well as interventions to strengthen the protection and safety of children and adolescents online, could inform the reform

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg said that she is both a politician and a mother, and she believes that regulation is essential to protect children and adolescents.

Buttigieg said several countries have begun taking action to regulate social media, but Malta will not just adapt what is being done in other countries but regulate according to the country's own needs and realities.

Many individuals participated in the discussion, including parents, adolescents, educators, content creators, influencers, NGO representatives, as well as the Commissioner for Children. The debate focused on whether regulation should be solely in the hands of the government or whether platform operators should also bear responsibility.

The discussion also addressed how social media use is influencing the way children and adolescents socialise with the rest of society, and the impact this is having on adolescents’ daily lives.