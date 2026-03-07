Industrial fire breaks out at Dingli
Civil Protection Department responds to industrial blaze on the outskirts of Dingli
An industrial fire broke out at a quarry on the outskirts of Dingli on Saturday prompting a response from the Civil Protection Department.
The Civil Protection Department advised the public to avoid the area due to safety concerns and ongoing emergency response operations
Residents in nearby localities, including Dingli and Rabat, have been advised to keep all doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke and fumes.
A police spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries.