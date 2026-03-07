menu

Industrial fire breaks out at Dingli

Civil Protection Department responds to industrial blaze on the outskirts of Dingli

7 March 2026, 3:54pm
by Juliana Zammit
The quarry sits on the outskirts of Dingli (Photo: CPD)
An industrial fire broke out at a quarry on the outskirts of Dingli on Saturday prompting a response from the Civil Protection Department.

The Civil Protection Department advised the public to avoid the area due to safety concerns and ongoing emergency response operations

Residents in nearby localities, including Dingli and Rabat, have been advised to keep all doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke and fumes.

 

A police spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries.

 

