MaltaToday survey out tomorrow

MaltaToday will be publishing its national voting intentions survey and trust barometer tomorrow morning. This is the second survey of 2026.

The survey, published on MaltaToday’s print edition and maltatoday.com.mt, will gauge current voting intentions and the trust enjoyed by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Alex Borg. It will also record the public’s perception of the government’s performance.

In the last survey in January, the Labour Party enjoyed the support of 48.9% of voters and the Nationalist Party 45.7%. ADPD, Momentum and other parties, collectively had the support of 5.4%. The gap between the two major parties stood at 9,262 votes.

The survey being released on Sunday coincided with a period of heightened political polarisation over the nomination of a new chief justice and the outbreak of war in Iran.