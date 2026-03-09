Young man involved in hit-and-run handed conditional discharge

A 20-year-old from Isla has been handed a three-year conditional discharge after admitting to a hit-and-run in August 2023.

Nicky Gauci admitted to injuring a woman and fleeing the scene during an accident on 17 August 2023. He also admitted to driving carelessly and without a licence nor insurance cover.

In determining the penalty, Magistrate Monica Vella considered Gauci’s clean police conduct certificate, his early guilty plea, the reimbursement handed to the victim and his young age.

However, the court maintained that an early guilty plea does not entitle the accused to an automatic form of impunity from punishment.

The court discharged the young man, under the condition that he does not commit another offence within the span of three years. He is also barred from obtaining a driver's licence for one year.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Antonello Magri, while Gauci was defended by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.