Man awarded suspended sentence over child sex abuse material

Kirsten Coleiro was sentenced on Monday, relating to charges of possessing, sharing and producing indecent material involving minors, which carries a prison term of 12 months to five years.

On 6 November 2025, the accused admitted to the charges brought before him, whereby he re-confirmed his guilty plea last February.

In light of this, the court noted that the accused should not be given a clean slate, but considered his guilty plea at such an early stage of the proceedings.

Psychologist Nicholas Briffa confirmed that the accused was aware of the severity of the offence and the consequences of his actions, maintaining that the chances for Coleiro to re-offend were minimal.

In light of this, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit decided that the accused must be given the chance to reform himself, and thus awarded him a two-year imprisonment term, suspended for four years.

The court granted the accused a five-year treatment order, and warned him about the consequences if he were to commit another offence during the operative period.

Coleiro was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Inspector Marcus Cachia prosecuted.