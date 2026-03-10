Man suspected of attempted murder found alive by police

Salvatore Di Prima has been found by the authorities after a three-day search, MaltaToday can confirm.

Di Prima was found on Tuesday evening on 7pm and is currently under arrest.

Earlier MaltaToday reported that AFM divers were deployed to help with the search, after the three-day search left authorities considering that Di Prima might be found dead.

Di Prima has been wanted by police since Saturday, when police received a call at around 10pm with information on an attempted murder near the White Rocks complex.

Later information indicated that Di Prima may have tried to murder his two children. Sources close to the investigation said his son had injuries compatible with stoning, while his daughter had choke marks around her neck.

The girl managed to escape the scene and called for help.

Di Prima had fled the scene by the time the police arrived and a search for him has been going on since Saturday night. The searches initially focused along the coastline in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq but a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the search area has been widened since Di Prima's whereabouts are still not known to the authorities.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced on Facebook that Di Prima was found and arrested. He thanked investigators and all entities involved in the case for their work during the search.