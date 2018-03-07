Hamrun fire leaves four cars burnt

The fire appears to have broken out at midnight and was quickly controlled by members of the Civil Protection Department

7 March 2018, 9:37am
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Four cars were burnt as a result of a fire in Triq San Vinċenz in Hamrun last night, according to the police.  

The police said they were informed about the fire at roughly midnight.

The fire seems to have started in a Daihatsu vehicle and spread to a Ford Transit van that  was parked nearby. According to a police spokesperson, the van then started to move, and crashed into another two vehicles, which also caught fire.

The area was secured and the fire controlled by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Nobody was injured in the fire and police are still evaluating whether foul-play was involved in the fire.  

An inquiry is underway.

More in Court & Police
Hamrun fire leaves four cars burnt
Court & Police

Hamrun fire leaves four cars burnt
MCCF board had not discussed 2015 Paqpaqli show before event
Court & Police

MCCF board had not discussed 2015 Paqpaqli show before event
Matthew Agius
Cocaine dealer jailed for 30 months over nightclub bust
Court & Police

Cocaine dealer jailed for 30 months over nightclub bust
Matthew Agius
Hospital employee hid stolen phone in her bra
Court & Police

Hospital employee hid stolen phone in her bra
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe