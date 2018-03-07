Hamrun fire leaves four cars burnt

Four cars were burnt as a result of a fire in Triq San Vinċenz in Hamrun last night, according to the police.

The police said they were informed about the fire at roughly midnight.

The fire seems to have started in a Daihatsu vehicle and spread to a Ford Transit van that was parked nearby. According to a police spokesperson, the van then started to move, and crashed into another two vehicles, which also caught fire.

The area was secured and the fire controlled by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Nobody was injured in the fire and police are still evaluating whether foul-play was involved in the fire.

An inquiry is underway.