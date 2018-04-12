menu

Woman seriously injured in gas heater accident

Police are investigating the cause of the accident

12 April 2018, 7:57pm
A 74-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries, likely caused by a gas heater in her home, the police said on Thursday evening.

In a statement, the police said the incident happened at 4:30pm when they received a call for assistance in Triq il-Koppla in Fgura.

An ambulance was called on site, and took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and police investigations are still ongoing.

