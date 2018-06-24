menu

Motorcyclist killed in motorcylcle accident

A 43-year-old man has lost his life after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving

24 June 2018, 6:00pm
A 43-year-old man has lost his life after losing control of his motorcycle
A 43-year-old man has lost his life after losing control of his motorcycle

A 43-year-old man has died in a motorcycle accident in the university tunnels in Tal-Qroqq

The police said that the accident happened at 4pm on Sunday in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

The man, a resident of Hal Balzan, was driving a BMW R1200, the police said, adding that they were still in the process of confirming the identity of a female passanger that was also on the bike.

An ambulance took the female passenger to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment but the man was pronounced dead on the spot.

Police investigations are still underway and a magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Monica Vella is underway.

More to follow

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist killed in motorcylcle accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist killed in motorcylcle accident
Justice ministry announces six new members of the judiciary
Court & Police

Justice ministry announces six new members of the judiciary
Yannick Pace
Four arrested in drug busts
Court & Police

Four arrested in drug busts
Man found dead on Bugibba seafront
Court & Police

Man found dead on Bugibba seafront
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe